Abby Dowse Flashes Her Curves In See-Through Lace Lingerie On Instagram

The bombshell posed in bed for a sultry photo shared with her fans this morning.

On Monday, Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse continued last week’s streak of red-hot photos with a NSFW lingerie shot that was sure to send temperatures soaring on her page. The spicy Instagram update showed the model rocking a sexy two-piece set from Lounge Underwear that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight due to its see-through nature and revealing design.

The set was made up of a low-cut bra that flaunted her perky bust and what appeared to be thong bottom. Both pieces were crafted entirely out of pastel-yellow lace with the exception of the shoulder straps and the waistband of her bra and panties, which sported a satin sheen. The top featured small demi cups embellished with a delicate scalloped trim, which further lured the gaze to her sensational curves. At the same time, the bottoms had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to their incredible high cut, which also exposed her tan lines. Thick side straps were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her hourglass frame, while the low-rise waistline displayed her toned midriff.

Abby accessorized with her usual collection of gold jewelry, wearing large hoop earrings in addition to a pair of bracelets and a couple of rings on her fingers. Her customary layered pendant necklace adorned her ample décolletage area, nearly falling into her bared cleavage. The sizzling blonde completed her look with a yellow scrunchie, pulling up her long, golden tresses into a messy ponytail.

“I like matching my hair scrunchie,” Abby wrote on Instagram, adding a happy face emoji.

Her caption reeled in a lot of response from her eager fans, who seemed thrilled to see the 30-year-old slaying another steamy look.

“That’s your signature, always got everything on point and matching,” read one comment, trailed by a fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Love thst [sic] matchy matchy,” was another reply, preceded by a yellow heart that appeared to mirror the color of Abby’s lingerie.

“This colour [sic] looks great on you,” wrote a third Instagrammer, followed by a fire, sparkling-heart, and rose emoji.

“You’re stunning!!!” assured a fourth fan, who added a string of fire emoji.

The sultry update showed Abby posing in bed amid white textured sheets and an abundance of throw pillows. She was on her knees with her legs spread and glanced downwards at her chiseled pins as she grazed her thigh with her fingers. She teased fans by seemingly tugging on her bottoms, parting her lips in a provocative way.

The blond beauty was all glammed up for the shot, sporting a face-full of makeup that appeared to include long lashes, shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow, and a nude lip gloss. Her sculpted eyebrows looked color-enhanced and were several shades darker than the fair tendrils framing her face.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for four hours and has already amassed more than 17,000 likes and close to 400 comments.

On Friday, Abby stunned fans with another bedroom shot wherein she flashed her curves in a very similar red lace lingerie from the same brand. That photo has been liked more than 31,900 times since it was shared.