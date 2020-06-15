Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Video Of Her Twins Hudson & Haven As They Take A Spin In Their New Wheels

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro shared a sweet video of her kids going for a ride with Mickey and Minnie.

Kym Johnson Herjavec shared an adorable new video of her twins, Haven Mae and Hudson Robert, to Instagram.

The longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who welcomed her two children with her husband, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, in April 2018, posted a cute update to her Instagram page as the toddlers enjoyed a spin in their new ride.

In the video, the Herjavec twins were seen getting buckled into a red Bunch Bike, a 3-wheeled cargo bike that fits up to four children. Haven and Hudson shared their space with oversized Mickey and Minnie Mouse stuffed animals. The too-cute twins were barefoot but wore coordinating pink and blue bike helmets as they got ready for their ride in the entryway to the family’s home.

In the video, Kym asked her kids if they were going for a ride with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, then told them to have fun. Haven did all the talking and sweetly told her famous mom, “Have fun, Mommy!”

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, reacted to the cute video. Many couldn’t believe how big the twins are getting.

“I literally watched it 10 times!!! They are way tooo cute!” one Instagram follower wrote.

“They are so cute and growing up fast,” another added.

“They are so cute taking a spin in their new wheels! Can’t believe how they are talking!” a third fan wrote.

“Cuteness overload. Hang on Mickey and Minnie!” another added.

The new bike is a huge improvement over the kids’ past ride. In May, Kym posted an Instagram video of her husband Robert pulling the kids around in a cardboard box. In the caption, she noted that “nothing” beats a good old fashioned cardboard box.

Dancing With the Stars fans know that Kym, a two-time Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion, put her TV dancing career on hold to raise her kids. She has not appeared on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition since 2017, when she was partnered with actor and former wrestler Mr. T.

Over the past two years, Kym has shared her babies’ milestones with her Instagram fans. When the kids turned two in April, Kym and Robert posed with them while their neighbors held a sweet birthday parade to commemorate their special day. On Instagram, Kym also shared photos from Haven and Hudsons’ Wiggles-themed birthday party at home.