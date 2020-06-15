Melissa Gorga Gushes Over ‘My Only Girl’ On Instagram

She shared two photos with daughter Antonia on the social media site.

Melissa Gorga gushed over daughter Antonia by sharing two new images of the teen as well as a touching caption with her Instagram followers. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star called the stunning 14-year-old “my only girl” and prayed their relationship remained solid.

Melissa and Antonia stood together at their home on the Jersey Shore, a favorite place for the Gorga clan to spend summer weekends. This included Melissa, husband Joe, Antonia, and sons Gino and Joey. The men of the Gorga clan were not seen in the sequence of two images. The family’s main place of residence is in Northern New Jersey.

In the first snap, Melissa posed with Antonia on what appeared to be a back deck of their home that overlooked the water. The spot has been a favorite for the family to use as a backdrop for their social media photos.

Melissa stood to the left of her daughter. The reality star’s blond, highlighted hair was slicked back. She wore wearing oversized, dark sunglasses, and what appeared to be minimal makeup on her face save for a light lip gloss on her pout. Melissa donned a plain, gray tank top with spaghetti straps for the pic. She told a fan who commented on the shirt in the comments section that the garment came from Walmart, the only store that was open in her neighborhood.

On Melissa’s left stood Antonia. The teenager stunned in a bright orange tank top that was cropped just above her belly button. She appeared to have learned how to work a camera from her beautiful mother. She looked straight a the camera in the snap with her head tilted just a bit. Antonia’s curls were tamed against the summer humidity, worn long and loose down her back. She too wore minimal makeup and appeared to have used the same lip color as her mother.

In the second photo, Melissa and Antonia were seen in an up-close image. Their lovely features were prominently displayed in the photo.

Fans shared their support for Melissa as she and Antonia begin to navigate this new phase of their relationship. Many said that although the teenage years are tough for both mothers and daughters, it normally all works out in the end.

“That’s the truth! We all remember how we were as teenagers! My sweet daughter is 21 & basically over that hump! It wasn’t easy, but we’re on the other side! She’ll be good to you!!” remarked one Instagram follower of parenting teenage daughters.

“Sorry…lol…its gonna happen…foot stomping and eye rollin…girls and their mamas,” said a second fan.

“You’ll always be close and when she gets a little older you’ll be BFF’s!” stated a third fan.