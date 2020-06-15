Winnie Harlow Sizzles In A String Bikini By The Pool While Rocking Dreadlocks

The Victoria's Secret model hit the pool in a tiny two-piece.

Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow sizzled in a hot new bikini photo shared over the weekend. The stunning supermodel wowed her 7.8 million Instagram followers on Sunday (June 14) as she enjoyed some time poolside in a very vibrant two-piece. Winnie posted all the proof to the main page of her account as she put her fit and toned body on full display while she proudly wore her hair in what appeared to be faux dreadlocks.

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant propped herself up on her knees, although it wasn’t clear what she knelt on.

Winnie — who previously showed off her flawless bikini body in a baby pink two-piece while she posed on a rooftop — looked every inch the superstar as she showed some skin in the skimpy and very colorful swimwear.

The model’s bikini look was made up of a triangle top that plunged pretty low at the chest. It was a bright pink color with diagonal yellow stripes. The two triangles of material were connected by a thin pink string that tied around her torso and into a bow on her back. It also had two more straps at the top which were tied behind her neck.

She kept things matching on her bottom half as she sported bikini bottoms in the same print. Winnie’s swimwear bottoms were made up of a very tiny piece of material. The piece was held up by pink straps over both of her hips which were also tied into bows. She tagged the fashion brand I AM GIA in her picture.

The beauty looked down as the photo was snapped and appeared to hold something small in her hands which were placed in front of her toned torso.

She also jokingly referenced legendary reggae musician Bob Marley in the caption, seemingly a nod to her dreadlocks style. She accessorized with a chunky silver ring on her left middle finger and a sparkling necklace.

A swimming pool and two large, white sun umbrellas could also be seen in the shot alongside a large rock formation behind her. Winnie didn’t reveal exactly where or when the snap was taken in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments section of the bikini photo with praise.

“Stunning Winnie!” one person commented with three kissing face emoji.

“A magnifient strong WOMAN,” a second comment read.

Another called the lingerie model “beautiful and strong.”

Winnie’s gorgeous new bikini photo has received more than 378,000 likes in the first 17 hours since she uploaded it to her account.

But this is far from the first time Winnie has proudly put her bikini body on show on social media. She previously flaunted her fit figure in a seriously tiny tiger-print bikini to do a TikTok dance.