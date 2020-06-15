Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Chiseled Body In A Skimpy White Bikini While Sipping On Fresh Coconut Water In Bali

Tahlia Skaines wowed her 528,000 Instagram followers with a brand-new update on Monday, June 15. The sizzling hot post showed a collage filled with photos where the Australian bombshell flaunted her enviable figure in a white bikini while enjoying fresh coconut water in Bali.

In the first snap found on the upper left corner, Tahlia was seen sitting on the edge of the cushioned sun bed. She angled her body slightly to the side while holding a coconut with both of her hands. As she looked directly at the camera, she gave a bright smile that showed off her pearly whites.

The second picture to the right showed the model tilting her head as she gazed into the lens with a serious look on her face. She held the coconut in her right hand, while she placed her other hand on the lounger. In the snapshot below, Tahlia pouted her lips, seemingly giving a “kiss” to her fans. The last photo found on the lower left corner featured the model sipping the fresh coconut water. She looked to the side as the photographer took the shot.

Tahlia rocked a swimwear that included a teeny tiny sport-style bikini top. The garment barely contained her voluptuous breasts, and the deep neckline displayed a generous amount of her ample cleavage. The thin straps that went over her shoulders, highlighted her slim arms.

The bikini bottoms that she sported were high-cut. The thick waistband accentuated her slim waistline and chiseled midsection. The bathing suit also boasted high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs. The light-colored two-piece was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

Tahlia wore her platinum blond hair up in a high bun. Despite being at the beach, she enhanced her beauty with cosmetics. She appeared to wear thick foundation, filled-in eyebrows, eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and thick mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, highlighter, and nude lipstick. As for her jewelry, she opted for a pair of big hoop earrings.

In the caption, Tahlia revealed that the snaps were taken in Uluwatu from her previous trip. In less than a day of being published, the latest addition to her social media page gained more than 3,000 likes and over 60 comments. Some fellow influencers and many of her admirers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. A lot of them raved about her incredibly sexy body and beautiful facial features.

“Bloody adorable you are!” fellow model Allie Auton commented.

“Can you get any hotter?!” another Aussie influencer, Laura Amy, wrote.

“Looks like ideal place to be, do you have favorite part of Bali? You look amazing!” added a third Instagram user.