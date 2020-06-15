Vicky Pattison Poses In Unzipped Black Tracksuit Set For Latest Outfit Post

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself in a comfy ensemble.

The 32-year-old stunned in a black tracksuit top that she left unzipped, which helped display her decolletage. She paired the outfit with matching joggers and lace-up black sneakers. Pattison accessorized herself with a black cap and what looked to be a necklace. The TV personality kept her nails short with no polish and styled her long wavy brunette hair down for the occasion. For her makeup application, Pattison appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pattison was captured crouching in a car park in front of a black viechle. She placed both arms in front of her and tilted her head to the left slightly. Pattison stared directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and pushed the majority of her locks to one side.

In the next slide, the brunette beauty was snapped in the same location sporting a similar pose. Pattison leaned forward and rested one arm on her thigh.

For her caption, she expressed that she will never own enough tracksuits. Pattison explained this set was from Select Fashion and treated followers to a discount code that will allow them to get 20 percent off on the brand’s website.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom has been on lockdown. She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, in a separate Instagram upload, Pattison shared a snapshot of herself at the beginning of the month with her boyfriend in her home city Newcastle.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 12,500 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Looking beautiful Vicky,” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous yet again. I hope you had a nice weekend,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I love the color of your hair! xx,” remarked a third fan.

“Such a cute outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Pattison is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a white shirt with pink palm trees all over. Pattison left the majority of the garment unbuttoned and tucked one side into her light blue denim bottoms. She sported her dark hair in a high bun but left the front out to frame her face.