Laura Amy Wears Nothing But A Skimpy Thong Under An Open Shacket

The smokeshow went braless and pantsless for a sexy Instagram photo shared this morning.

Australian beauty Laura Amy kicked off the week with a sultry Instagram upload that was sure to provide the perfect pick-me-up for her early rising fans. Her latest update showed the model chilling at home in a cozy plaid shacket from Missy Empire. Laura held nothing back, going pantsless and braless under the longline number, which she wore open and completely unbuttoned. The hot look exposed a great deal of skin, treating followers to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves.

Laura showed off more than her busty assets in the spicy outfit. Her tight abs were also on display, as the fitness model struck a flirty pose that accentuated all of her best features. The photo showed the sizzling brunette sitting on the floor of her living room, with her back to the TV credenza. She had her legs folded to the side and held both hands on her knee, flaunting her toned thigh. She tilted her head and shot an intense gaze at the camera, pursing her pillowy lips in a seductive way. Her long, raven tresses were swept to the side, grazing her collar bone as they tumbled over her shoulder and down her back.

The shirt jacket was a chic white-and-lilac palette that looked flattering against her bronzed skin. The open garment showed a tantalizing glimpse of her underwear, revealing that the hottie was wearing a white thong. Laura completed her look with white Nike socks. She didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories, letting her insane curves do all the talking. A pink LED strip decorating the white credenza emitted a colorful light that complemented her attire, calling further attention to her dark tresses and all-over glow.

As usual, the Aussie bombshell was all dolled-up for the shot, rocking an elegant glam that appeared to include voluminous lashes and a matte nude shade on her full lips. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted, and her sculpted eyebrows were arched and seemed color-enhanced.

Laura made sure to tag Missy Empire in her caption, describing her outfit with a pair of snowflake and cloud emoji. A quick browse of the brand’s website revealed that the item is sold as the “Mayanita Longline Check Shacket” and also comes in pink-and-black.

The snapshot immediately captured fans’ attention, reeling in close to 6,400 likes and 200-plus messages in the first hour of going live. Fellow models flocked to the comments section to praise Laura for the look.

“Cozy,” wrote DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal, adding a two-hearts emoji.

Australian knockout Abby Dowse chimed in with three purple hearts that appeared to mirror the color of Laura’s outfit.

The model’s less famous followers also had plenty to say about the photo, telling Laura she looked “dreamy,” “insane,” and “unreal.”

“You’re a real life doll,” gushed one person, who added a heart-eyes and two-hearts emoji.

Another fan penned a poetic message of adoration for the gorgeous brunette. “You are as beautiful as the star that illuminates my night,” read the comment, trailed by a string of sparkling hearts.