Megan Thee Stallion Stuns Followers With Multicolored Hair

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The rapper is known for reinventing her image and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

In the first shot, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker showcased her multicolored hair in an up-close selfie. Megan styled it down and wavy with a middle part. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a pink lip, orange eyeshadow, mascara, and contour.

The entertainer was captured inside her kitchen and looked at the camera lens with a pouty expression. She raised one hand to her hair and tilted her head to the right slightly which displayed a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, Megan was snapped at what looked to be a protest. The 25-year-old stunned in a turquoise blue crop top paired with matching skintight pants. She covered the majority of her face with a mask and wore her colorful hair down. Megan posed alongside a Beyonce tribute artist, Shalae, who wowed in an identical ensemble to what Beyonce performed in at the Super Bowl, and celebrity fashion stylist EJ King.

In the third frame, she was photographed in another group photo in front of a backdrop that had “BLM” written in different colors.

In the fourth and final pic, Megan uploaded another selfie taken from her kitchen. She was caught in natural lighting and boasted her flawless skin complexion.

For her caption, Megan expressed that she had a good day and put the hashtags “AllBlackLivesMatter” and “BlackLivesMatter.”

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 750,000 likes and over 6,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.7 million followers.

“Colorful hair, don’t care. You are so cute,” one user wrote, adding the rainbow emoji.

“I could stare at u forever,” another devotee shared.

“This hair. Your presence. A future queen,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking at you is an automatic GREAT day,” a fourth admirer commented.

Megan is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed lying down on a sofa wearing a short-sleeved black Balenciaga T-shirt that had the brand’s name written in white capital letters. Megan completed the outfit with black panties and went barefoot for the occasion. She wore her long dark wavy hair down and kept her nails short. Megan was snapped sipping what looked to be an alcoholic beverage and referenced her song “Cognac Queen” in her caption.