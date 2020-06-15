‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Nick And Phyllis Barely Make It To ‘I Do’

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for the week of June 15 through 19 teases a week full of weddings in Genoa City. Nick even enjoys two ceremonies as he ties the knot twice to different women. Plus, watch Victor and Nikki, Malcolm and Olivia, and Cricket and Danny say “I do,” and relive some incredibly romantic moments in classic episodes that range from 1990 to 2013.

Take a trip back to February 19, 1996, on Monday and watch as Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) walk down the aisle even though Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) objects to their union, according to SheKnows Soaps. A few days before, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) realized she couldn’t marry Paul (Doug Davidson), and now she finds herself torn between him and Danny (Michael Damian). Danny is all too happy for the chance to plead his case. Then, as Dina (Marla Adams) packs up to leave town, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) encourages her to pursue John (Jerry Douglas).

On Tuesday, it’s a flashback to November 16, 1990, when Cricket and Danny go all the way to Hawaii to get married in an incredibly beautiful ceremony. Meanwhile, back in Genoa City, Nikki keeps a big secret from Victor (Eric Braeden), but he is good at knowing everything, so whatever she is hiding may not stay quiet for too long.

For Wednesday, enjoy a beautiful storyline from July 11, 1997, when family and friends gather for Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Olivia’s (Tonya Lee Williams) wedding. It is not all smooth, though, because Victoria (Heather Tom) is dead set on causing some significant problems for Nina (Tricia Cast) and Ryan (Scott Reeves).

On Thursday, travel to October 24, 2006, to see another of Nick’s weddings. This time it is Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) who walk down the aisle toward wedding bliss. However, their ceremony takes an unexpected turn. A fire nearly derails their plans, and then after they exchange vows, they realize that they cannot start their honeymoon due to a flooded honeymoon suite. Elsewhere, Lily (Davetta Sherwood) lands in hot water. Unfortunately, the young girl’s actions end up hurting things instead of helping.

Finally, on Friday, relive Victor and Nikki’s danger-filled wedding day from March 3, 2013. Enjoy a crossover from Y&R‘s sister soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, when Eric Forrester (John McCook) shows up in Genoa City and reunites with old friends. Even Ashley (Eileen Davidson) makes a surprise return to town just in time for Victor and Nikki to tie the knot one more time.