Larry Kudlow Says Economy Is ‘Off To The Races’ On V-Shaped Recovery

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the United States economy is “off the the races” on a V-shaped recovery, The Hill reported.

Speaking with anchor Maria Bartiromo, Kudlow expressed optimism, suggesting that the economy is beginning to recover from the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think, with the rescue package and the reopening of the economy as we transition, 80 percent of small businesses, according to the Chamber of Commerce, are reopening. Business applications, new business applications are roaring, tremendous demand for housing and homes,” he said.

“I think we’re off to the races in what will be a very strong V-shaped recovery.”

Some prominent figures do not share Kudlow’s optimism. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently cautioned that the recovery could take much longer for certain industries.

Kudlow described Powell’s predictions as “a little morose,” stressing that the recovery will be much faster than believed.

“I think the recovery has started, and it’ll be faster than almost anybody believes. That’s my view,” he said, noting that President Donald Trump shares his opinion.

Kudlow pointed to New York — which was devastated by the pandemic, but is now gradually reopening — saying that similar dynamic will be seen across the country.

“I can predict you’re going to get gales of creative destruction,” the White House economic adviser stated.

On Sunday, Kudlow also appeared on CNN, where he argued against the need for supplementary unemployment insurance. The White House adviser told anchor Jake Tapper that the $600 additional weekly unemployment benefit, which was implemented to during the pandemic, is a “disincentive” for workers to return to their jobs.

After Tapper pointed out that some Americans have permanently lost their jobs, Kudlow argued that most Americans “welcome” the economic reopening.

The economy added jobs in the month of May, which some interpreted as a signal that the recovery has begun. However, as Bloomberg reported, other data suggests that the process will be gradual. Furthermore, the increase in COVID-19 cases indicates that there could be a second wave of infections, which could also slow down the recovery.

Much like Kudlow, Trump has expressed optimism about the economy, arguing that the country is on pace to recover sooner than expected.

The public does not seem to agree with the president and his top adviser. According to a Gallup poll released earlier this week, 47 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy. In January, the president’s approval rating in this regard was 63 percent.