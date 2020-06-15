Aaron Carter Shares Romantic Pic With Fiancée Melanie Martin: ‘Everybody Deserves A Second Chance’

Aaron Carter updated his Instagram account on Sunday night with a romantic picture of himself kissing his new fiancée Melanie Martin.

The photo upload comes just two days after Carter confirmed that he and Martin were officially engaged. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the pair have decided to give their tumultuous relationship another chance after Martin recently suffered from a miscarriage.

Carter mentioned that everyone should be given “a second chance” in his caption. His comment was likely in response to the complicated ups and downs he and Martin have experienced for months now.

Earlier this year, Martin was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident that reportedly occurred at Carter’s house. Violence supposedly erupted after Martin told Carter she was pregnant, and he did not believe her.

They later got back together, and the “I Want Candy” singer confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. Then last week, Carter shared a video on his Instagram that said she had sadly lost the baby.

The latest snap showed Martin leaning in to share a kiss with Carter. She wrapped her hand around the back of his neck as they smooched. Her lengthy fingernails were quite eye-catching, painted in a shade of bright pink.

Several of the singer’s facial tattoos were visible, and his hair looked pushed back. Martin’s long hair somewhat obscured her face. She appeared to be wearing a gray top while Carter seemed to be wearing a white T-shirt with something written in black across the front.

The couple looked relaxed and like they may have snapped the picture from inside their home.

The 32-year-old singer also included a popular Marvel quote about love and hashtagged, “#LoveWins,” in his caption.

The new Instagram share quickly garnered attention from Carter’s fans and some people against the controversial relationship.

On Friday, when he shared the engagement news on social media, Carter opted to turn off his comments section altogether to try and avoid the hate. However, he left them on for his new upload and lots of commenters were quick to criticize.

Within two hours of being posted, it had racked up over 4,300 likes and close to 400 comments.

Dozens of users flocked to the comments section to try and warn Carter that he was playing with fire by reconciling with Martin.

“2nd chance? You’ve had ur 9 lives bud!” wrote one person.

“Y’all are going to kill each other but ok,” said another.

Not everyone was negative, some people were happy to see the two of them back together and recommended that they “ignore the hate.”

“Everybody deserves to be happy. Congratulations,” chimed in a third fan.