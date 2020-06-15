Bobby Rush Says Chicago’s Police Union And The KKK Are ‘Kissing, Hugging And Law-Breaking Cousins’

United States congressman Bobby Rush said Chicago’s largest police union bore a striking resemblance to the KKK on Sunday during an interview with Politico‘s Natasha Korecki.

Rush told the reporter the two organizations were like “are like kissing, hugging and law-breaking cousins.” He went on to call the Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago were “organized guardians of continuous police lawlessness, of police murder and police brutality.”

The feud between the congressman has reportedly been going on for years but it shifted into another gear after George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests in Chicago. As The Inquisitr reported previously, reports surfaced last month that while some of those demonstrations were taking a violent turn, members of Chicago PD broke into Rush’s office and lounged about for hours.

The president of the police union also went on the record wholeheartedly against the demonstrations. While some officers around the country have been photographed or filmed taking a knee with demonstrators as a way to show solidarity, Chicago officers have been told they could face harsh discipline if they do the same.

During a press conference earlier this week, Rush and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot castigated the police who were caught on video entering and hanging out in the congressman’s office. City officials said the police entered the office after vandals attempted to gain entry first. But after the officers gained entry, the reportedly napped, popped popcorn and made coffee. Rush said they also left a one-dollar bill on his desk in what he said was a show of disrespect.

After the police officers’ actions were made public, the Fraternal Order of Police claimed one of Rush’s staffers asked them to come in and stay in the office while the demonstrations were going on. The congressman claimed they were lying.

“Looting was going on, buildings were being burned, officers were on the front lines truly taking a beating with bottles and pipes, and these guys were lounging — in a congressman’s office,” Lightfoot said during the press conference. “The utter contempt and disrespect is hard to imagine.”

During his interview on Sunday, Rush went one step further in his comments. After calling them something close to the KKK, he added “The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police is the most rabid, racist body of criminal lawlessness by police in the land. It stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ku Klux Klan then and the Ku Klux Klan now.”

The police union didn’t respond to a request for comment from Korecki on Sunday.