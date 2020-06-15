Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Rocks A Silver Bikini Top To Show Off Her New Blond Hair Color

Holly strutted her stuff in a saucy video.

Holly Sonders underwent a major hair makeover, and she took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her new look. However, many of the Fox Sports host’s followers were likely more focused on her incredible curves than her lighter locks.

In the caption of her post, Holly, 33, informed her fans that she “finally” went blond, and she shot an entire video to debut her glossy platinum mane. The smoking-hot short film was like a mini music video, thanks to the addition of the Future song “HiTek Tek.” It was filmed outside near a building with a bright turquoise wall.

The video began with a shot of Holly’s feet, which were clad in a pair of iridescent silver stiletto sandals that featured a triple-strap design. Holly was walking on black asphalt.

Holly’s outfit also included a pair of shiny pink joggers. While the legs of the pants were baggy, she managed to make the seat hug the curves of her backside by posing with one foot raised up in the air as she clung to the security bars over a window. She completed her outfit with a silver string bikini top that shone in the scintillating sunlight. The garment perfectly showcased her voluptuous cleavage. She was also flaunting her flat, sculpted stomach. A glittering bellybutton ring dangled from her navel and helped draw the eye to her abdominal area.

Holly showed off her freshly-dyed blond hair by leaning her head back and allowing it to hang down behind her. She also posed with her waist-length tresses pushed in front of her left shoulder. She was shown teasingly tugging on the elastic waistband of her pants and twirling around as the sun beat down on her.

For her video shoot, it looked like Holly decided to go full-on glam with her makeup. She appeared to rock dark lipstick, a dramatic smokey eye, and long fluttery eyelashes. Her tan skin also had an allover glow.

In the caption of her post, Holly credited videographer Tay Price for filming her steamy video.

Holly’s fans took to the comments section of her post to let her know how much they love her summer-ready hair color, and a few of her Instagram followers responded to her request for name ideas for her new look. One suggestion was “Holly Blonders.”

“Holly Wonders? Be careful! I’ve heard blondes have more fun!” read one response to her post.

“You are smoking hot! Love it!” another fan wrote.

“You could wear a brown paper bag Holly and you would still look fabulous,” a third remark read.

Holly doesn’t have to be in motion to tantalize her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a photo of the former Golf Channel star posing in a bathroom was also a huge hit with her Instagram followers.