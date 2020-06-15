CNN Columnist Pushes Back Against Narrative That Republicans Are Divided On Donald Trump In Blistering Op-Ed

CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer penned an opinion editorial, warning Democrats not to depend on division among Republicans on the subject of President Donald Trump.

Zelizer, who is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, saw his Op-Ed published on Sunday after a week of news about Republicans who have called into question their loyalty to the president of the United States.

According to Zelizer, the drama between Republicans and the White House is “greatly exaggerated.” The history professor cited headlines featuring Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters that she was “struggling” with the idea of who to vote for in November, as well as former Secretary of State Colin Powell who announced just days ago that he was supporting Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Zelizer believes that this is something Republicans often hint about, but never follow through on.

“The speculation about internal handwringing and possible “turning points” within the GOP never ends,” Zelizer said. “It’s the drama that never happens, but one the press loves to keep following.”

According to the CNN columnist “It needs to stop.”

“The notion that there is a major fissure between the Republicans and President Trump simply masks the character of the modern party.”

The Op-Ed went on to mention the times over the past three and a half years when the president has done the unexpected and what those on the left felt was unacceptable, and Republicans have stood behind him, time after time.

Zelizer spanned Trump’s entire presidency, all the way up to his response to the widespread riots over the death of Geroge Floyd, saying that nothing can shake Republican support.

According to the columnist, the most accurate assessment of the president comes from one of his harsher critics, George Conway, the husband of presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway.

George started something called the “Lincoln Project” which according to Zelier blasts his former colleagues who believe they can distance themselves from the less palatable aspects of the White House will still supporting the office of president.

Zelizer ended his piece by saying, “Every American is free to decide which choice they prefer for the next four years, but nobody should be under the illusion that a different option is on the table.”

The president might have the unfailing support of some Republicans, however at least a few have voiced their concerns about whether they’ll support Trump in fighting for his administration’s second term, as The Inquisitr previously reported.