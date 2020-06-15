Larry Kudlow Warns A Number Of Coronavirus Unemployment Checks Will End In July

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow warned on Sunday that the program behind the $600 additional weekly unemployment benefit — which was implemented to help those who had lost their jobs or were otherwise unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic — will come to an end in July.

According to Politico, Kudlow explained that the additional stimulus was more of a necessity during the height of the lockdown, when only essential businesses could operate. Now that states are beginning to reopen their economies, the economist added that he hoped such measures would not be as needed.

Moreover, Kudlow highlighted the fact that the money was offering a “disincentive” for people to return to work.

“I mean, we’re paying people not to work. It’s better than their salaries would get,” he explained on CNN’s State of the Union program.

Kudlow’s statement has been verified by a number of analysts. For example, Nate Silver’s Five Thirty Eight discovered that 68 percent of Americans who were not working due to the crisis made more on unemployment than their lost earnings.

“That might have worked for the first couple of months. It’ll end in late July,” Kudlow said of the generous benefits.

That said, Kudlow emphasized that those out of work should not panic, and that the Trump administration was in the process of “looking at a reform measure” to offer some assistance to those still in need. The new measure aims to give aid while still providing an “incentive” to work.

“It will not be as large, and it will create an incentive to work,” he said. “That goes along with the other incentives we’ve generated, the tax rebates and, most particularly… the Payroll Protection Program, which I think was a huge success.”

Larry Kudlow with President Trump Drew Angerer / Getty Images

When host Jake Tapper asked Kudlow if he believed that Americans did not want to work, the economic adviser answered that he maintained most people wanted to return to their jobs.

“I think people want to go back to work,” Kudlow said. “I think they welcome the reopening of the economy, and I think they’re anxious to get out and about.”

Kudlow’s remarks come as the House recently passed an act that would continue the $600 weekly unemployment benefit throughout the year and into January 2021. Similar measures have not passed in the Senate.

The news that stimulus checks will be ending soon is just the latest in a string of negative news concerning the economy. Just three days ago, Wall Street suffered its worst day in nearly three months, as worries about a second wave of COVID-19 coupled with civil unrest following the George Floyd protests spooked investors, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.