‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Returns To Instagram With Bikini Photo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie has returned to Instagram after taking some time off. The reality stars last post came on Blackout Tuesday as she showed support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by sharing a black box. Scheana has also been supporting BLM on her Instagram story, which she has posted to regularly, but her new bikini photo is the first on her timeline in almost two weeks.

In the new post, Scheana is posing with co-star Raquel Leviss on an oversized lounger at the Viejas Casino & Resort pool in San Diego. The singer has been posting videos from her weekend with Raquel, James Kennedy, and boyfriend Brock Davies whose birthday was being celebrated all weekend. The foursome had quite the exciting few days as they partied and dined with friends.

Scheana posed in a high-waisted white bikini while Raquel opted for a more revealing black swimsuit. The two women sported sunglasses as they hung out at the pool. The SUR waitress thanked the Viejas Casino for hosting her and hooking the group up for the weekend. Raquel shared a similar photo to her own timeline, breaking her silence on Instagram as well.

“It feel [sic] so nice to have a little normalcy back with with [sic] good company. Thank you @viejascasinoandresort for your wonderful hospitality!” Raquel wrote in her caption.

The posts from Scheana and Raquel are the first from all Vanderpump Rules cast members who have been silent on social media since Blackout Tuesday. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute released apology statements on their personal feeds on Monday for past racially insensitive behavior towards former co-star Faith Stowers. On Tuesday, it was announced that Bravo had fired Stassi, Kristen, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

The remaining Vanderpump Rules cast has not commented on the firings of their former castmates and have not made any statements just yet. Scheana responded in her own why by liking tweets from some fans who had commented on the matter. The “Good as Gold” singer agreed with a viewer who said she was excited for Scheana to get more screen time now that Stassi was off the show.

Now that she’s broken her silence on Instagram, fans can expect more selfies and life events on her timeline in the very near future. Whether other Vanderpump Rules cast members to join in on the posting remains to be seen, but all have stayed somewhat active on their Instagram stories for those fans needing a glimpse into their lives.