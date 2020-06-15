Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Plays ‘Peek A Boo’ In A Tiny Mint Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik gave her 2.1 million Instagram followers a weekend treat by posting a sizzling new shot where she wore the tiniest of bikinis.

Shaik posed by lying sideways on what appeared to be a luxurious bed. There was a carved wooden headboard and a number of printed pillows in the background, with a fuzzy duvet in the forefront of the shot.

For the occasion, Shaik wore a tiny mint green bikini top. The shade perfectly complimented her sun-kissed skin, and a light blue border around the hem added another pop of color. The top was a classic triangle style, with a deep plunging neckline that showed off Shaik’s décolletage and string ties that formed a halter style at the neck.

Shaik offered the camera just a hint of the string ties of her bikini bottoms, while flaunting her toned torso.

The model kept the rest of her look simple, keeping focus on her enviable figure. She wore little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her accessories consisted of a dainty gold necklace and bracelet set that beautifully balanced out the ensemble.

Fans of the Australian model loved the new shot, and the upload earned around 15,000 likes and over 170 comments.

“You are so pretty,” gushed one awestruck fan, with three red hearts to show his love.

“Stunning as usual,” added a second, emphasizing the message with both the perfection hand emoji and three fire symbols.

“So beautiful… I love this picture of you,” raved a third, along with two heart-eye face emoji and two hibiscus flower symbols.

“Move over Angelina Jolie…” joked a fourth, concluding the comment with the manicure emoji.

Shaik has often discussed her commitment to wellness and considers staying in shade a major part of her job as a top model. In an interview with A Conscious Collection, Shaik detailed her favored methods of exercise.

“My job is to stay consistent with my workouts and stay in shape all year round. I’m only human; I can’t always be in 100 per cent shape, so when the [Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show] comes around it’s a big challenge,” she confessed.

“I’ll workout five times a week. My workouts consist of Pilates, dance cardio and jump rope,” Shaik added.

It is not the first time this quarantine that the model has wowed her fans while in skimpy swimwear. For example, she recently showcased her killer figure in a tie-dye bikini made from plastic bottles. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the upload earned over 30,000 likes.