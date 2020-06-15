Walmart Beef Recall Details Released – Possible E. Coli Contamination

Almost 43,000 pounds of ground beef, including a brand sold at Walmart stores, has been recalled due to the possibility of E. coli contamination, according to USA Today.

According to The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro, New Jersey recalled select products sold under their brand names which were produced on June 1.

Brands encompassed in the recall include Thomas Farms and Marketside Butcher brand which they believe could be contaminated with the strain of Escherichia coli O157:H7, according to the recall notice.

According to USA Today, the USDA has classified their announcement as a “Class I” recall, which it defines as a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

If a person ingests the contaminated meat they could experience dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps three to four days after exposure. There is also the potential kidney failure in children under the age of 5 and in older adults.

A complete list of contaminated products can be found on the USDA’s website, however, the containers included are all dated “freeze by 07/01/20.”

One pound vacuum packages, as well as three-pound and four-pound packages, are included in the potentially contaminated meat.

According to the recall notice, the problem was found during routine testing of the products processed by the Lakeside Refrigerated Services. The USDA also reported that at the time of their report being published, there had been no reports of “adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Food Safety and Inspection Services are reportedly concerned that the products might have already made their way to consumers’ homes, however, and are strongly urging those who find products they suspect could be contaminated, not to consume them.

Before you go shopping for your favorite in season produce, take a look at these tips to ensure best quality & safety! Don't forget to rinse thoroughly before eating. #ProduceandVeggieMonth pic.twitter.com/smcxyuDL2U — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) June 4, 2020

FSIS recommends that the recalled products be either thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased. Additionally, anyone with questions about the recall should reach out to the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at 856-832-3881 where they can obtain more information about the potentially deadly meat.

Any person who is concerned that they could have consumed the product and might have suffered injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

An E. coli outbreak in late 2018 claimed the lives of at least six, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The previous outbreak reportedly saw 197 cases across 35 states, with around half of those who contracted the illness admitted to the hospital due to the severity of the illness.