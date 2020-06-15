Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald Share How Daughter Ivy Jane Spent Her Weekend

Ivy Jane Seewald just turned 1 last month and it seems like she is learning new things every day now. Her parents, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, both love to share photos of her on their separate Instagram accounts. Sometimes they capture perfect moments all in the same day. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday evening as the Counting On stars posted a couple of sweet shots of their baby girl and how she spent her weekend.

Ben shared a tidbit on Instagram about Ivy Jane concerning her two big brothers, Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3. He revealed that she loves to follow them around wherever they go and do whatever they do, and there is a picture to prove it. The Instagram snap shows the Duggar granddaughter reaching for the doorknob on their double glass doors. It leads to the backyard where Spurgeon and Henry were playing with some toys. It looked like Ivy wanted to be out there with them.

It looks like it was a nice warm day as the sun was shining and the boys both wore shorts for their outdoor playtime. Ivy Jane was adorable in a long blue top with a ruffled collar and a bow in the back. She also had a pair of ivory leggings underneath, but she had no shoes on her little feet.

At almost the same time as Ben posted that snap, Jessa Duggar shared her own pic of her daughter on her Instagram. Ivy Jane was in the same outfit. It’s likely that this one was taken right after the one that her husband shared. The little girl was sitting in the white chair right by the glass doors staring outside. She may have been watching her brothers from afar wishing that she was in on their playtime. She looked very thoughtful. Jessa called it “Sunday afternoon vibes.”

Jessa’s followers deemed the photo totally adorable, as they expressed their thoughts in the comments.

“Can she be any cuter?” one person wanted to know.

“What an incredible picture Jessa,” another follower said.

“She is just so adorable,” a third fan replied.

As previously mentioned, Ivy Jane just turned 1 two weeks ago and she received plenty of new clothes for her birthday. She modeled one of them just like a pro. She was all decked out in green, complete with a big bow on her head. Duggar fans have totally fallen in love with her, especially her huge round eyes that seem to be her most prominent feature.