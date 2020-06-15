Chantel Jeffries Rocks A Neon Bikini Top & Dances To A Billie Eilish Song As Drew Taggart Watches

Chantel took on a bizarre TikTok challenge, and some of her followers were surprised to see a member of The Chainsmokers in her video.

Chantel Jeffries flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini top to participate in a bizarre TikTok dance challenge. On Sunday, the 27-year-old DJ delighted her TikTok followers by twerking to a Billie Eilish song in a brief clip that she uploaded to the video-sharing app. This is how some of her fans learned that she’s dating The Chainsmokers member Drew Taggart, 30.

For her performance, Chantel rocked a neon yellow string bikini. Her textured top featured tiny triangle cups, adjustable spaghetti straps, and back ties. She was also wearing a pair of matching bottoms, but all that could be seen of the garment were its thin side straps and a sliver of its thong back. This is because Chantel was also rocking a pair of tie-dye sweatpants that were an array of colors, including yellow, blue, and pink. She had the pants pulled down low, which showcased her long, lean midsection. The sides of her bikini bottoms were pulled up high on her slender hips so that they peeked out over the top of the pants’ elastic drawstring waistband.

Chantel accessorized her casual look with two gold chain necklaces and a pair of small hoop earrings. She wore her long box braids parted to the side and pulled back. Her face looked fresh and flawless as she flashed a smile at the camera.

Chantel performed a choreographed dance routine to a bizarre version of the song “When the Party’s Over.” A number of sound effects had been added to the tune, including a horse neighing, a cow mooing, and rapid-fire gunshots.

A shirtless Drew stood behind Chantel as she waved her arm over her head like she was swinging a lasso, pretended like she was shooting a gun, and seductively rolled her hips. He raised his eyebrows a bit and stared at her backside when she started twerking. However, he stepped off to the side when Chantel swung her arms wide, as if he feared getting whacked in the face.

Chantel laughed when she completed her wacky dance routine, and her fans seemed to enjoy her performance. As of this writing, her video has been liked over 72,000 times. Her followers also took to the comments section to share their reactions to the upload, any many of them expressed surprise over Drew’s appearance in the video. This is because Chantel was linked to Diplo earlier this year.

“Wasn’t she with Diplo not that long ago?” read one response to her video.

“Was she ever with diplo or am I tripping?” another commenter wrote.

According to The Daily Mail, Chantel and Drew are very much an item. The couple was even photographed enjoying a date night together at a Los Angeles eatery on Saturday.