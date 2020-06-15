NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson-Based Package May Not Be Enough To Convince Bucks To Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

After suffering a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be in hot pursuit of another superstar that would help them return to title contention and reclaim the NBA championship title next year. In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, and the player who is currently topping the list of their potential trade targets is reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Armed with a plethora of precious trade assets, the Warriors are currently in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Bucks this fall. However, to have a realistic chance of acquiring Antetokounmpo from the Bucks, some people believe that the Warriors would also need to sacrifice one of the Splash Brothers, specifically All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Still, Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop thinks that even a Thompson-based package may not be enough to convince the Bucks to send Antetokounmpo to Golden State.

“Thompson has blossomed into one of the greatest shooters in league history. After all, he does hold the record for most threes in a game, and his ability to score without drilling often has awed fans as well. He’s an elite catch-and-shoot player. But, just like every analyst goes into when discussing this topic, it’s for Giannis. Giannis is going to be the best player in the league in the next few seasons, if he’s not there already. He’s nearing 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists per game. That’s not even talking about his enhanced ability to shoot from deep.”

As of now, Thompson is definitely not on the same level as Antetokounmpo. While Thompson is only viewed as the second- or third-best player in Golden State, Antetokounmpo is already making a strong case to be in the G.O.A.T. conversation. However, if Antetokounmpo declines to sign the massive contract extension and won’t give them an assurance that he would re-sign in the 2021 NBA free agency, it’s hard to imagine the Bucks refusing to trade him for a package centered on Thompson.

Thompson may not be as good as Antetokounmpo, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Bucks. Adding an All-Star caliber player like Thompson who can excel with or without the ball in his hands to the core of Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez would help the Bucks maintain their status as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. Also, the Bucks wouldn’t acquire Thompson alone.

Aside from the All-Star shooting guard, the Bucks could also demand the Warriors’ 2020 first-round pick and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick from Golden State in exchange for Antetokounmpo. The Bucks could use both picks to add young and promising talents to their roster or as trade chips to acquire an established veteran that could help them contend for the NBA championship title.