Donald Trump’s Niece Is Releasing A Tell-All Book On The President, Report Says

Donald Trump’s niece, 55-year-old Mary Trump, is planning to release a tell-all book on the president this summer, The Daily Beast reported. According to the publication, the book — Too Much And Never Enough — will detail “harrowing and salacious” stories about Donald Trump and detail his niece’s role as the primary source for the The New York Times’ investigation into his taxes.

The book, which is the first critical tell-all written about the real estate mogul by a Trump family member, is reportedly set to be released August 11th — just weeks before the Republican National Convention at the end of the month.

People familiar with the project allegedly claim that Mary Trump’s role in the New York Times investigation will be revealed in detail. According to The Daily Beast, Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., provided The New York Times with Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other family financial documentation. The resulting investigation revealed that Donald Trump recieved over $400 million in current USD from his father’s real estate empire. In addition, the president has allegedly engaged in “fraudulent” tax schemes with his father.

Mary Trump’s father, Fred Trump Jr., died a heart attack in 1981 at age 42. His death was the result of alcoholism, and Mary Trump’s book allegedly attributes her father’s alcoholism to Donald Trump and Fred Trump Sr., who reportedly neglected him as he struggled with his addiction

Mary Trump previously spoke to New York Daily News about the family’s battle over Fred Trump Sr.’s will and its connection to Fred Trump Jr.

“Given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money. But for both me and my brother, it has much more to do with that our father [Fred Jr.] be recognized.”

According to The Daily Beast, Mary Trump has long been on the outs with her uncle.

“The bad blood between President Trump and his niece dates back 20 years to the fight over Fred Trump Sr.’s will and the actions he took to cut off financial and medical support for her brother’s ill child,” the report reads.

During a 2000 interview, the bad blood was on display after Mary Trump said that her aunts and uncles “should be ashamed of themselves.”

The Daily Beast claims that the book will also include conversations with Donald Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry. Such discussions will allegedly reveal her “intimate and damning thoughts” on the president.

The news of Mary Trump’s exposé comes just two days before the release of The Art of Her Deal, Mary Jordan’s biography of Melania Trump that reportedly shines a light on the true nature of the first lady.