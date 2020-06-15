Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Almost Pops Out Of Her Sizzling Red Tank Top

Instagram golf hottie Lucy Robson impressed her loyal fan base on Sunday afternoon with a sizzling new upload of herself wearing a bright red tank top and matching bottoms.

The smokeshow rocked a scoop-neck top that showcased her enviable bust. Lucy’s ample bosom looked like it was on the verge of popping out. She certainly was not shy about putting her intense cleavage on display.

Her shirt also allowed her to show off her fit arms and shoulders, honed by long hours of playing golf.

On her lower half, Lucy appeared to be wearing a matching red skirt, but the majority of her body below the waist was out of frame. However, she did give her fans a glimpse at her toned stomach by leaving a few inches of her bare midriff on display. Her tank top appeared to be slightly cropped, allowing a wide strip of skin to show above the waistband of her skirt.

Her vibrant outfit did not need much in the way of accessories, so the stunner kept things simple with a delicate necklace. She also left her blond hair loose and slightly tousled.

To match her colorful ensemble, Lucy played up her cheeks and lush lips with what appeared to be bright pink shades of blush and lipstick. Her lips looked as if they had been stained with a berry-colored shade, while her cheeks appeared to be tinged with rouge. As a final touch, it seemed like she had opted to use mascara on her almond-shaped eyes and that she likely groomed her eyebrows.

Lucy did not indicate her exact location, but it appeared she posed for the photograph outdoors in front of a wooden fence. An ivy-covered trellis was visible behind her, along with some other plant life.

In her caption, Lucy tagged online fashion retailer Fashion Nova. She also mentioned that she was excited for gyms to reopen and asked her followers if they had started to open their doors around them.

A few people suggested that she play extra rounds of golf for more exercise until things were properly open again.

Her fans seemed to appreciate her latest Instagram share as the post quickly garnered over 35,300 likes and more than 600 comments.

“Beautiful lady in red,” wrote one fan.

“Too many restrictions at the gym Lucy,” said another user.

“Excellent red outfit. Looking so sexy and glamorous dear,” gushed another, alongside three red heart emoji.

“Luv the gyms to open but how can ya stay safe in that environment?” asked a fourth contributor.