Sadie Robertson Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With A Group Of Her Closest Friends

Sadie Robertson recently turned 23 years old.

Duck Dynasty star and former Dancing with the Stars competitor Sadie Robertson celebrated her 23rd birthday on June 11. She took to Instagram on Sunday, June 14 to share a photo from her special day. She was accompanied by five of her close friends who came to celebrate her birthday with her.

Robertson included two different photos within the birthday post. In the first photo she stood slightly in front of her group of friends. She stood on one foot and pursed her lips as she flashed a peace sign at the camera. The five friends behind her held up the same symbol, some making a funny face while others laughed. The group appeared to be standing under a gazebo in the woods, trees and greenery visible behind them.

Robertson was dressed casually for the occasion, sporting a simple tan crop top and a pair of ripped jean shorts she wore rolled up. She accessorized with a dark brown belt and wore a pair of white lace-up sneakers. She wore her blond hair down straight.

In the second photo, the group of friends stood closer together, their arms wrapped around one another. Robertson appeared to be really enjoying the get together, a wide smile on her face. In the caption of the photo, Robertson expressed her joy in finally being reunited with her closest friends after spending a long time apart. She also joked that she felt more like 12 years old than 23 when surrounded by her closest friends.

Robertson’s post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 100,000 likes in no time. She has 3.8 million followers on the platform overall. Her followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the photo as well as to wish her a happy birthday.

“Sounds like the best kinda party! Friendship is the best!!! Love this!” wrote one social media user.

“That’s one fun group of girls!!! Happy Birthday Sadie!! Love you!” another one of Robertson’s fans wrote, including a string of heart emojis.

“Happy birthday Sadie hope you have a great day and enjoy your time with your friends. There’s nothing like getting together with childhood friends,” wrote one more person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robertson’s birthday comes only slightly after her husband’s birthday. Christian Huff, whom Robertson married in 2019, celebrated his 22nd birthday just last week. Robertson took to Instagram again for that occasion to recognize her husband on his special day and share a cute photo of the pair together.