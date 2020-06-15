Arianny Celeste Shows Off Booty In Tight Leopard-Print Biker Shorts On A Walk With Her Dogs

Arianny Celeste has been rocking leopard-print in her newest Instagram updates, and today, she shared a new snap of herself on a walk with her dogs. She sported a tight workout ensemble and posed in such a way to showcase her booty in her biker shorts.

The geotag revealed that she was in the Holmby Hills of Los Angeles, and it was a nice, sunny day. She stood in the middle of a sidewalk with her back angled towards the camera as she popped her right foot. Her outfit included a sports bra and matching leggings that had a high waistline and hugged her upper thighs. In addition to her derrière, her tan and toned legs were hard to miss. She mentioned the latter in her caption as she seems to be proud of her muscular features.

The tag noted that the outfit was from White Fox Boutique and that her sunglasses were from Quay Australia.

The UFC ring girl wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders. She accessorized with a large pair of sunglasses that had dark lenses and a neon yellow trim with a flat design on the top that offered a modern vibe. Although her eyes were obscured, it was possible to see that she apparently wore light pink lipstick.

Furthermore, the model held onto a couple of leashes in her right hand, and two small dogs stood beside her with one looking directly at the camera. She noted their breed — Yorkie — in the caption and didn’t reveal their names, although she said that they were her “boys.”

Behind them was a stretch of lawn that was taped off, and beyond it was a house, tall trees, and purple flowers.

Arianny’s adoring fans rushed to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Nice, keep it hot hot hot!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Oof too hot!” raved a second admirer.

“You have pretty dogs Arianny,” observed a third social media user.

“The taco truck that stops at Holmby Hills Park makes BOMB tacos FYI,” shared another devotee, taking note of the geotag.

In addition, the sensation wore another leopard-print ensemble in a photo that she shared yesterday. She was photographed sitting on a wooden chair outside and rocked an off-the-shoulder top and a high-waisted skirt. The shirt had ruffled edging along the top and on her sleeves with a small front-tie accent. Her skirt had a high waistline and a slit that allowed her to flaunt her legs. She held a black purse in her lap and smiled widely.