Carmella Rose Sizzles In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini In Poolside Photo

Carmella Rose took to her Instagram page today to show off her figure in a tiny animal-print bikini, and it looked like she was enjoying herself at the pool. There were two photos in the series and the model struck a couple of different poses for the alluring update.

In the first picture, she gave a smoldering gaze as she propped herself up with her right hand and played with her hair with her left hand. Her small bikini top was strapless with a thick gold circular accent in the center that brought attention to her cleavage. The design featured a realistic leopard print that offered jungle vibes. Her matching bottoms had a very low waistline and her toned abs were on show.

Carmella accessorized with a black bucket hat and wore her hair down in front of her shoulders. Her makeup application seemed to include silver eyeshadow, mascara, and bright pink lipstick. She also sported a necklace and a gold bracelet on her left wrist.

She posed on a blue lounge chair with a white towel draped on top. A small dog was photographed sitting below the model and glanced up at the camera. In addition, a man was visible in the backdrop doing something on his phone.

The second photo was similar, except Carmella smiled widely and placed her left hand under her chin.

Behind her was a pool with a pink flamingo floatie, and the patio area was busy with various pieces of furniture. It was also a lush area with lots of trees.

The set has been liked more than 82,800 times so far, with her followers taking to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“And there goes my heart ABSOLUTELY stunning Gal,” raved a supporter.

“The REAL @carmellarose is BACK,” declared a second fan.

Others responded to her caption with their observations.

“I always can spot a pup in a photo lol,” wrote a third admirer.

“Looks like a Fennec! and your friend in the background is not reading the news!” exclaimed another social media user.

Carmella shared another photo on May 16 that caught many of her fans’ attention, that time opting to go fully nude outdoors. She stood behind a clothing line with a white bikini that was clipped to it, and she smiled widely as she draped her left hand over her chest. She popped her right foot and strategically censored her figure. Behind her was a gravel road that was in the middle of a field with bright orange flowers.