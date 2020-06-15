Simone Biles Poses In Her Kitchen To Capture A Stunning Selfie

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was all smiles as she posed in her kitchen.

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles took to Instagram on Saturday, June 13 to treat her followers to an adorable selfie. The 23-year-old posed in her kitchen to take the two snapshots included in the post.

Biles wore a white shirt that cinched together at the center and tied at the bottom along with a pair of shorts. She rested one arm behind her head and used the other hand to hold up her phone to take the picture. She accessorized with a small nose ring as well as a necklace that included a charm with her first name on it. She appeared to be wearing some slight makeup, including a coat of mascara.

The 23-year-old showed off her new haircut that she recently completed herself while in quarantine. Biles’ new hair falls just below her shoulders and she has been styling it sleek and straight. In the first photo, she stuck her tongue out at the camera playfully while in the second snapshot she simply smiled, showing off her ultra white teeth.

Behind her was her kitchen, complete with white cabinets and granite countertops. The gymnast went with a modern style design featuring a mostly white color scheme with some grey accents. Two chandeliers hung about the kitchen island and a large art piece was hung on the wall.

Biles’ post attracted a lot of attention online, racking up over 100,000 likes. She boasts a total of 3.8 million followers on Instagram overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her new look and to express their admiration of her.

“Your smile is really cute and it spreads happiness,” wrote one person.

“You are beautiful, smart and incredible. Thank you, queen!” gushed another social media user.

Others used this as an opportunity to express the ways in which Biles has inspired them to go after their own dreams, particurally as an athlete.

“I saw your movie! I am a huge fan of you and your family. Your the reason I started gymnastics!” remarked one social media user.

“You are such a great role model and an inspiration to me to give my all to becoming the best that I can be,” wrote another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Olympics were originally expected to take place from July 24 through August 9, 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic they ended up getting postponed for an entire year. They will now be held Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, thus allowing Biles and other competitors more time to prepare.