Sofia Jamora Stuns In Neon Orange Bikini In New Instagram Pics

Sofia Jamora has been keeping her 2.7 million Instagram followers captivated with a variety of bikini pics lately, and her newest share was no exception. She struck a couple of poses in the two-part photo set and flaunted her figure in a neon orange bikini.

In the first photo, the model stood facing the camera straight-on and was photographed as she tugged at her ponytail with her left hand. She placed her other hand behind her head and gave a sassy smile with her lips closed.

Her tiny classic triangle-cut bikini top allowed her to show off her cleavage, and her equally small bottoms had very thin straps that rested high on her hips.

Sofia appeared to be in an outdoor shower and she was surrounded on all sides by a stone brick wall. Her hair was drenched and her body was covered in water droplets.

Her makeup application looked to include long lashes and pink lipstick, and she accessorized with small earrings and multiple necklaces. This included a choker-style necklace with a dollar sign charm and a longer one with a rectangular bedazzled gem. She also wore a shorter necklace with multiple thin, rectangular charms.

The second snap was taken from further away and gave her fans a glimpse of her bikini bottoms. She placed her hands on the front of her head and gave a sultry pout with her bare hips on show.

Sofia was well-lit in the shot as she appeared to be outdoors.

Her location was left a mystery as she didn’t provide a geotag for the update.

So far, the update has garnered more than 147,700 times in the first four hours since it went live, and the comments section was filled with positive messages for the sensation.

“D*mn sis u look good,” gushed an admirer.

“AMAZING! You’re the best ever,” declared a second social media user.

“Where is this bikini from??? @sofiajamora,” wondered a curious fan, with others posing the same question.

“Ain’t no one doing it like you @sofiajamora, pop off!!” raved a fourth supporter.

In addition, Sofia showed off her flirty personality in another three-part update from May 10. That time, the focus was on her cleavage and booty as she rocked a white crop tank and a pair of ripped jeans. The second image of the series was arguably the most risque, and the model posed with her back towards the camera with her derrière on show as the large rip on her left side was hard to miss.