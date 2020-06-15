CNN’s Brian Stelter Takes On Trump Campaign Attorney Who Called CNN Poll ‘Misleading Junk Science’

CNN‘s Brian Stelter interviewed Jenna Ellis, the Trump administration attorney whose signature was on the cease and desist letter sent to his network over a controversial poll.

Stelter introduced Ellis, showing that she was the legal adviser who instructed his network to retract their poll, which showed President Donald Trump trailing competitor Joe Biden by 14 points.

Ellis began her diatribe against the network saying that “the only reason” they decided to publish a poll, which took its working sample of all adults instead of voters or likely voters, was because they were attempting to work as activists instead of journalists.

Stelter, on multiple occasions, talked over her or asked her to define her complaints, and the pair talked over one another and/or yelled for the better part of 13 minutes.

Included in her assaults on CNN, was the assertion that no pollster in the industry would “stand behind” the poll that CNN published, claiming that it was “junk science” and the network should retract it if they cared to be taken seriously in news.

“Your comment about polling and industry standards is totally false,” Stelter countered.

“It’s important to interrupt when you share fake information.”

In addition to the poll, Ellis took exception to the network choosing to continue to publish anti-Trump opinion pieces, citing that Stelter was the subject of a lawsuit, concerning the “defamatory” statements he has made against the Trump campaign.

That comment was sparked by Stelter’s query as to whether the campaign had a media strategy aside from “anti-media strategy” leading up to the November, 3 elections.

“What evidence do you have that attacking the media actually helps you?” Stelter questioned.

Following her comments about the lawsuits, Stelter noted that the Trump campaign was suing several networks for what they considered to be unacceptable news coverage, not just CNN.

Ellis’ letter to the network, which insisted that they retract the poll, was met with derision by the network’s CEO, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

A letter from CNN‘s executive vice president and general counsel, David Vigilante, was published on CNN’s website Thursday, responding to the demand for an apology.

According to CNN,the demands made “numerous incorrect and misleading claims” and it was “immediately rejected by the network, which stands by its poll.”

CNN’s poll showed the president 14 points behind Biden, with 41 percent of the prospective vote, while his competitor brought in 55 percent. These results came just months ahead of the hotly contested November general election in which Trump will attempt to retain his office.