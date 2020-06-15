Yovanna Ventura Lies On Her Stomach In A Tiny Bikini At The Beach

Yovanna Ventura shared several Instagram posts related to the tragic death of George Floyd and showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in late May and early June. She hadn’t shared a personal update since. That changed today as she took to the platform to post a nine-part photo and video update featuring snippets from her past week for her adoring fans. In particular, she kicked it off with an eye-catching bikini pic from the beach.

In the photo, the model posed on her stomach with her legs stretched out. The photo may have been a selfie, although it was hard to know for certain. Either way, she rested her face on her left hand and smiled widely as she appeared to be having a great time.

Her pose only revealed a little bit of her blue bikini, but it was possible to see that her two-piece featured bright blue tones mixed with white. Her top had halter-like straps and her thong-cut bottoms had thick straps that rested low on her waist. In addition to a hint of her cleavage, her bare booty peeked through in the snap.

Yovanna’s natural-looking makeup application apparently included light pink lipstick and soft blush, but it looked like she opted to go without eyeshadow or mascara. The only visible accessory she sported was a gold bracelet with the iconic Gucci logo on her left wrist.

Behind her was a stretch of beach and ocean, and the blue skies above her were filled with puffy white clouds.

The rest of the set was comprised of photos of the model, along with videos from a gathering, and another of her dancing by herself.

So far, the series has racked up over 103,800 likes in the first three hours since it went live. Her dedicated followers took to the comments section to post their thoughts.

“Most amazing girl on the planet!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Glad you have been having fun,” noted a second supporter.

“That’s awesome #goodvibesonly,” observed a third fan.

“God took his time,” complimented another devotee.

Yovanna posted a black-and-white eight-part update on May 26, and that time, she showed off her slender figure in an unbuttoned, long-sleeved top and small black bottoms. The model struck a variety of sultry poses on a white bed, and her cleavage, flat abs, and toned legs were visible.

She wore her hair down and accessorized with a leopard-print scarf, earrings, bracelets, and rings. She looked to be sporting a cat-eye, eyeshadow, and light lipstick.