Abby Rao Flaunts Her Backside In A Cheeky Bikini & Dances With Isaak Presley

Abby danced to a "Savage" remix, and Isaak stole her hat.

Abby Rao showed off her dance moves while rocking a skimpy bikini in a TikTok video that she shared with her 2 million Instagram followers on Sunday. Her performance included an appearance by Fuller House star Isaak Presley.

Abby, 22, and Isaak, 17, are both vacationing in Mexico with the other members of The Clubhouse, a collective of social media influencers that Abby co-founded with fellow Instagram model Daisy Keech. Members of the group have been mixing business with pleasure by creating content for their fans to enjoy while they live it up south of the border. In Abby’s latest TikTok video, the crew appeared to be partying in a pavilion near a pool. Everyone was mingling around a table covered with drinks, except for Abby and Isaak.

Abby was standing directly in front of the camera. The model rocked a coral-colored bikini that included a bralette top with thick shoulder straps. The garment clung to her curvy chest, but it only revealed a small hint of cleavage. Her bottoms had a high-cut that made her toned legs look extra long. The waist hit her right at the navel, which highlighted her hourglass curves.

Abby’s skintight bottoms also had a cheeky back that left little of her peachy backside to the imagination. A large tie detail also helped draw attention to the seat of her swimsuit, and it added a playful touch to the otherwise unadorned bikini.

Abby completed her look with a floppy straw sunhat and two pendant necklaces. For her video, she performed the viral “Savage” TikTok dance. However, she got her groove on to a slowed-down version of the extremely popular Megan Thee Stallion song. Abby began by looking at the camera as she grabbed the brim of her hat. Isaak’s head was visible on the right side of the video’s frame, and he was also looking into the lens.

When Abby began swaying her hips from side-to-side, Isaak made her laugh by grabbing her hat and removing it from her head. However, she kept on dancing. She eventually turned her rear toward the camera, and Isaak appeared to mock her moves by mimicking them. This made Abby and Isaak both burst out laughing.

In response to a fan who described Abby and Isaak as “the duo we need,” Abby referred to the former Stuck in the Middle star as her “baby bro.” Abby also received a flood of compliments from her followers.

“You are the prettiest girl on TikTok,” read one response to her video.

“Bod looks so good,” another fan wrote.

However, a few commenters also remarked that Abby and Isaak’s video made them feel sorry for Isaak’s ex-girlfriend. According to Just Jared Jr., Isaak and former Dance Moms star Kenzie Ziegler, 16, recently broke up, and he filmed a video saying that his membership in The Clubhouse had nothing to do with their split.