Hannah Palmer Poses On Her Knees In A Tight White Swimsuit

Hannah Palmer shared a new poolside pic with her Instagram followers today, and it’s received a lot of attention in the first hour since it went live. She struck a pose on her knees and gave a flirty smile. The model’s ensemble was a tight, white one-piece swimsuit and it left her physique on show.

In the photo, the blonde sat on the edge of a low step with her knees apart and her hands on her knees. She tilted her head slightly to the left and her curves were hard to miss.

The one-piece featured a plunging neckline and a small cut in the front that left her cleavage and her sideboob showing. Moreover, the ensemble had a high leg cut and her hips were left bare.

Hannah wore her hair down in a side part with luxurious soft waves that were brushed in front of her shoulders. Her signature makeup application seemingly included silver eyeshadow with peach color under her brows, lots of blush, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with white sunglasses with dark lenses that she placed on the top of her head, and also sported multiple rings. The brightest pop of color from her look was her bright pink manicure.

Behind the stunner was a small pool, and beyond it were bright green trees. And on the other side of frame, there was a building with a white awning.

Although she was photographed in the shadows, her skin glowed and looked flawless.

The photographer, @films_la, was credited with the image via a tag in the post.

However, there was no geotag that revealed her location.

The snap has been liked over 35,100 likes so far with many of her fans rushing to the comments section to send their love.

“Absolutely stunning!! Such a beauty!” exclaimed a supporter.

There were also many people who were distracted by her caption.

“Omfg gurl. Please say yes?” raved a second social media user.

“YES YOU ARE,” gushed a third fan.

“When should we make it official?” joked another follower.

In addition, Hannah showed off her bare booty in another Instagram update from three days ago. That time, she posed in a black thong bodysuit with a high collar neckline and long sleeves. She crouched close to the ground with her left knee propped up and placed one arm on her knee. She completed her outfit with a pair of black-and-light pink Nike sneakers. The blonde wore her hair down in a side part, and smiled with her lips closed.