‘General Hospital’ Highlights The Best Of Sonny & Carly The Week Of June 15

Sonny and Carly Corinthos are usually front and center on ABC’s General Hospital and viewers are about to get even more of the famous soap couple. Coming up on June 15, the week will be filled up with the best of Sonny and Carly, as spoiled by Soap Central.

On Monday, the soap will go back to 2007 during the hostage crisis at the Metro Court. Most of General Hospital’s main characters were in the building at the time, including both Sonny and Carly. It was basically a love triangle back then with Carly going back and forth between Jax and Sonny. The two men have always been rivals, but this was the time when Sonny declared how much he loved his wife while their lives were being threatened.

Tuesday’s episode will go back to 2013 as it highlights Sonny’s battle with bipolar disorder. Actor Maurice Benard has also battled this disease in real life and it has been addressed several times over the years both off and on screen. Sonny went off of his lithium and that has him taking steps backwards as he spiraled out of control. Carly has always been by her husband’s side as she knows what being off his meds can do. She convinced him that taking them will get him back on track.

Coming up on Wednesday, Sonny ends up in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in 2015. He and Carly were supposed to get married, but that was interrupted. That left Carly sitting vigil praying for Sonny to survive. This episode was all about how much Carly loves Sonny and wills him to live.

The saga from this same story line from 2015 continues on Thursday. Of course, Sonny survived the ordeal and he and Carly got hitched a month later. The wedding will be shown as they say their vows to each other in the hospital chapel with their family surrounding them. Sonny was left in a wheelchair at that time as well.

Friday’s General Hospital will be full of tears and anger as Morgan’s death will be rehashed. The terrible explosion and death of their son left this couple torn apart as Carly blamed Sonny for what happened. It was a powerful episode and fans will get to relive the emotions.

General Hospital has been airing classic episodes since the soap ran out of new ones a few weeks ago. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as filming may resume in the very near future. L.A. has been given the go-ahead for film and TV production to start once again.