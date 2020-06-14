Sofia Vergara Celebrates Six Years Of Knowing Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara shared a sweet Instagram post earlier today to commemorate the six-year anniversary of when she and husband Joe Manganiello first met, reported People.

According to the article, the two first began dating in July 2014, but they met before that at the White House Correspondents’ dinner party. The Magic Mike actor attended with Jess Cagle, who was the former Editor-in-Chief of People Magazine.

At the time, Vergara was still engaged to her former fiancé Nick Cordero. However, her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson introduced her to Manganiello, and he was also responsible for giving him her phone number.

Vergara and Cordero split a few weeks later, “and the rest was history.”

Vergara and Manganiello married about one year later, in November 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The actor was actually interviewed on The Jess Cagle Show recently and revealed that he fell for Vergara almost instantly upon seeing her at the dinner party.

“As we’re walking around, who comes swooping down in front of us for about 100 yards is Sofia Vergara. She was wearing this dress that looked great on her, and I just could not take my eyes off of her.”

In the post shared by the former Modern Family star on Sunday, Vergara expressed that today was six years since Manganiello “found” her. She wished him a happy anniversary and added several loving emoji to her caption.

The adorable photo showed the 43-year-old actor looking into the camera while keeping his arm around Vergara’s back. She appeared to be kissing him on his neck, with her face hidden from view. Manganiello looked happy and was wearing a black T-shirt in the photo while the actress wore a slinky black dress.

Fans went wild for the photo. Vergara’s post racked up over 395,900 likes and close to 2,000 comments within six hours of going live on Instagram.

The majority of commenters wished the happy couple well and hoped they had a lovely anniversary celebration together.

Dozens of people could not help but gush over how “beautiful” they look together.

Ferguson commented on their post, “Thank god!!!!”

“The MOST BEAUTIFUL couple ever! God Bless your marriage always!” raved one fan.

“You and your husband are the best couple in the world,” raved another alongside several red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

According to People, along with their milestone anniversary, the two also recently purchased another home in California. The America’s Got Talent judge and her husband of almost five years purchased a $26 million mansion in Beverly Park last week.