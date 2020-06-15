Ainsley Rodriguez Stuns In A Sunny Yellow Bikini & A Flower In Her Hair

Fitness influencer Ainsley Rodriguez stunned her two million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she stunned in a sunny yellow bikini set.

Rodriguez first found fame thanks to her exercise selfies and has since opened a personal training business. This latest photo shows that the fitness fanatic is her own best advertisement, and she told followers about training spot availability in her caption.

For the occasion, Rodriguez stunned in the yellow two-piece set from Body Engineers. The bright hue was the perfect complement for her sun-kissed skin, likely attained thanks to the Miami sunshine. The top featured a sporty scooped neckline that showed off her décolletage, and thick shoulder straps flaunted her toned upper arms.

In addition, the garment featured a peek-a-boo detail located just under the bust-line to add yet another sultry hint of skin to the ensemble. As a final detail, a thick strap accented with a charm in the center wrapped around her torso to highlight her curves.

The bottom of the set was a classic high-waisted bikini brief. The cut ably served to show off Rodriguez’s hourglass figure.

Rodriguez styled her hair into a classic blow-out with a deep side part, and her long brunette locks cascaded over her shoulder to her midriff.

The Miami-based beauty kept the rest of her look simple, with a pair of stud earrings and a dainty chain necklace. The final touch was a pretty yellow flower perched over her ear.

Rodriguez posed by standing against two scenic glass doors. Her left leg was crossed in front of the other to accentuate her curves, while her right hand played with her hair.

Fans went wild over the latest update, and awarded the post over 24,000 likes and more than 530 comments.

“Good God can you not get any sexier,” raved one awestruck fan in response to the photo.

“Yellow look amazing on you! So gorgeous,” complimented a second, adding both a yellow heart and the star-eye face emoji.

“You are perfection girl,” gushed a third, along with the heart-eye face symbol.

“[Detecting] a Sunshine Forecast with hella hotness!!” joked a fourth, concluding the comment with two detective emoji and a sunglass face.

Rodriguez has been taking advantage of the southern Florida sun during quarantine to show off her killer figure in bikinis.

For example, she recently stunned fans earlier this week after demonstrating a grueling exercise routine all while wearing a tiny pink tie-dye bikini. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the upload won close to 33,000 likes.