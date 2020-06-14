Viki Odintcova Wears Nothing But A Hat In New Instagram Photo

Viki Odintcova has been sharing sneak peeks of her spread for Mavrin Magazine with her Instagram fans lately, and the model posted another photo from the series to her page today. She wore nothing but a hat, and she struck a strategic pose to censor her figure.

She posed on a white ledge in front of a light concrete wall, and sat with her left knee bent and her right knee propped up. She held onto her lower leg with her hands and gazed into the distance to her right with a smile on her face.

Her light tan bucket hat was made of a fuzzy fabric, and she wore her hair down and brushed around her shoulders. Her locks served to partially censor her chest, although her cleavage was on show. Moreover, her toned abs and legs were hard to miss, and her skin glowed and looked flawless. The sensation was well-illuminated by the natural lighting that flooded the room from the left side of the frame.

Viki’s makeup application apparently included mascara, light brown eyeshadow, heavy blush, and light pink lipstick. She also sported a light peach manicure and black pedicure.

She opted to go without jewelry and kept the focus on her physique, although her writing tattoo by her left collarbone peeked through.

The update has been live for five hours, and it’s received over 131,900 likes so far. Her many supporters took to the comments section to share their compliments, and many were written in Russian.

“You’re beautiful, my friend!” exclaimed a devotee.

“Beautiful picture, beautiful woman,” gushed a second social media user.

“So lovely, so cute @viki_odintcova,” declared another devotee.

“So Extraordinary and such Exquisite Perfection! From the top of your head to your very pretty toes!!!! Angel eye’s [sic],” expressed a fourth follower.

Those who are interested in Mavrin Magazine can subscribe on Patreon, OnlyFans, or Mym, and the publication is only available to those who are 18 years or older due to the risqué content.

The model also posted another photo from the magazine a couple of days ago, that time showcasing her figure in a revealing bikini. Her top was made out of sheer fabric and the straps were embellished with small ruffled accents. Her matching bottoms had the same ruffles along her waistline, and she struck a dynamic pose with her hands on her head as she looked up. Her eyes were obscured but her chest, tiny waist, and booty were on show.