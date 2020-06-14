New York City Woman Has A Meltdown In A Bagel Shop After Being Confronted For Not Wearing A Face Mask

In a dramatic video, a woman can be seen coughing on another customer's bagel on purpose.

A woman named Ally Goodbaum took to Facebook recently to share an upsetting experience she had while visiting a bagel and coffeehouse in New York City. Goodbaum pointed out that one of the customers was not wearing a face mask despite the COVID-19 pandemic being particularly bad in New York. The mask-less customer proceeded to have a meltdown in front of everyone, according to TMZ.

Goodbaum explained that she became concerned when she noticed the mask-less woman was coughing while around others and the food. She approached an employee at the restaurant and told them that they should consider enforcing the rule that all customers should wear masks. However, the mask-less woman overheard her and began to yell and curse at her. All of this is shown on a video that another customer captured of the incident.

After checking out and getting her food, the woman proceeds to approach Goodbaum and cough on her and her food before storming out of the restaurant.

“The unmasked patron overheard my complaint and became enraged yelling at me calling me names claiming she has covid antibodies and doesn’t need to wear a mask in public,” Goodbaum said of the incident.

Goodbaum went on to say that she was not only furious because the woman reacted this way, but because of the way the staff at New York City Bagel Coffee House handled the situation and failed to kick the mask-less woman out of the restaurant. It is because of this that Goodbaum does not ever intend to return to the bagel shop.

“I will NEVER be going back to New York City Bagel Coffee House Broadway and 30th Street because they still served this woman and none of the employees asked if I was okay. Plus Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company has way better bagels and kinder staff. To my Astoria neighbors if you see this woman stay far away. Also, since we are in a pandemic, this is by law considered #assault.”

Along with her post and the video of the incident, Goodbaum also shared a photo of the woman involved in the incident. She had dark hair pulled up into a bun and wore a blue tank top, exercise pants and sneakers. The video has been shared over 300 times on Facebook.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the country is slowing beginning to open back up but the use of face masks while in public and social distancing is still recommended by health officials.