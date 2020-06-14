Blac Chyna Stuns In A Sexy Swimsuit While Posing In Water

Blac Chyna tantalized her 16.4 million followers with one of her latest Instagram uploads. The former reality star, 32, shared a post on Saturday, June 13, that featured her wearing a skimpy Fashion Nova swimsuit while posing in water.

In the seductive photo, Chyna looked off to the side, her lips slightly parted. She sat in a pool of cerulean water, angling her body sideways. She wore a black one-piece that boasted serious cut-outs and showed off major skin. She stretched out her body, one arm by her side, the other in front of her.

She appeared soaking wet, as if she had just submerged her entire body in the water. Her dark locks were brushed away from her face and fell down her back, the wet strands glistening in the light. She arched her back, popping her derriere.

The sides of the suit dipped low, and fans caught a glimpse at Chyna’s many colorful tattoos. Her side ink peeked out from the swimsuit, done in greens, yellows, and reds. Her curvaceous booty was on display and rose out of the water.

She seemed to be cast in a neon light, a red glow washing over her skin.

As for her jewelry, Chyna accessorized by wearing multiple diamond studs in her ear.

Chyna’s skin glistened in the light. Her sculpted brows arched over her honey brown eyes, looking carefully groomed and shaped.

She seemed to wear a dusting of champagne shadow on her lids, which also appeared to be swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her waterline looked to be lined with kohl liner, and her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks looked to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter, while her lips looked to be filled in with a nude gloss.

In the comments section of the sultry post, Chyna’s followers gushed over her look.

Some were in awe of her swimsuit.

“I want that bathing suit,” commented a follower.

Others loved her modeling.

“You werk that pose,” replied a second social media user, adding three red hearts and three flame emoji to their comment.

Many gushed over her full look.

“YES QUEEN,” exclaimed a fan in all-caps, including a heart-eye emoji.

“Laawwwdd,” punctuating their comment with a flame emoji and a drooling smiley face.

Many still left rows of flame and heart-eye emoji for the former reality star.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 63,000 likes and received more than 400 comments.