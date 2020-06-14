Woman Claims Hannah Brown Helped Save Her Boyfriend From Drowning

A woman says that Hannah Brown helped her boyfriend while white-water rafting.

A woman that goes by the Twitter username @quintnugget informed her followers that former BacheloretteHannah Brown had reportedly helped save her boyfriend from drowning while white water rafting on the Ocoee River in Tennessee. Brown had been with her family there enjoying some time outdoors when the incident occurred, according to US Weekly.

Brown and her family had been in the same area as the Twitter user and her boyfriend when the couple’s raft was flipped and he started to get pulled away by the current. Brown, seeing what had happened, reportedly reached out to the man and pulled him into her family’s raft before he could get carried further away.

“She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the Bachelorette!” the woman wrote in a tweet.

The woman had nothing but good things to say of Brown and her family, noting that the former reality television star had been very nice to them and that her mother had been proud of her daughter for rescuing the man in danger.

Brown did not speak out publicly regarding her rescue mission, but her brother Patrick did reference it in a caption of a recent Instagram post.

“Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now,” he wrote, including the hashtag #rescuemission.

In one of the photos he shared, he wrapped his arm around his smiling sister. They wore matching red and blue life jackets as the sun shone down on them. They appeared to be greatly enjoying the day, despite the frightening turn it had taken earlier on. Patrick also included a photo of the entire family, complete with their mother Susanne Brown and their father Robert Brown.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown has primarily avoided posting personal photos on her social media pages in recent weeks but has instead been posting a lot of information regarding racial injustice. The former reality television star received backlash last month after she could be heard in an Instagram live session using the n-word while attempting to remember the lyrics of rapper DaBaby’s song, Rockstar.