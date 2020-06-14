Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Skimpy Beige Bodysuit During Her ‘Good Day’

Social media star Anna Nyström stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after posting a new picture where she modeled a revealing bodysuit. The Swedish stunner shot to stardom thanks to her passion for fitness, so fans were no doubt delighted that her new ensemble revealed the result of her grueling gym sessions.

The shade of the bodysuit was a medium beige color, which ably complemented Nyström’s porcelain skin while keeping the photograph in a classic neutral palette. The material of the garment was a trendy ribbed fabric that was sure to hug every curve of her enviable figure.

The top of the bodysuit featured a scooped neckline that showed off Nyström’s décolletage. The bodysuit was sleeveless, with thick tank top style straps that flaunted her toned shoulders and upper arms.

The bottom of the bodysuit followed a traditional bikini cut, with high cut sides that extended up to nearly Nyström’s belly button in order to show off her hourglass figure. The model further accentuated her curves by placing one arm at her waist to make her trim torso look even smaller.

Her long blond looks were left straight and un-styled, though she appeared to braid two sections near the front for an added accent. Nyström kept the rest of look simple, and her single accessory was a gold necklace with a round charm.

She appeared to wear a brush of brown eyeshadow and mascara, and posed by giving offering a look of pure bliss as she smiled with her eyes closed.

The setting appeared to be the model’s home and was geo-tagged as in Sweden. In her caption, Nyström expressed her happiness at having a “good day.”

Fans went wild over the new shot, and the upload received over 35,000 likes and over 410 comments in under an hour.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the message with a black heart, globe emoji, and heart-eye face.

“Goddess of a woman,” gushed a second, alternating between red hearts and heart-eye face symbols.

“OMG…the [Scandinavian] ‘QUEEN,'” declared a third.

“Perfect woman,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with four heart-eye emoji.

Many of the comments were in a variety of languages such as Spanish and Arabic, showing Nyström’s international appeal.

This is not the first time this weekend that the Swedish stunner has floored her fans. She previously dropped jaws just yesterday after posting a selfie in a white crop top and pink underwear, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.