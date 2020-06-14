Melania Trump Has The Same ‘Character And Priorities’ As Her Husband, Columnist Says

In a Sunday column for The Washington Post, columnist Karen Tumulty pushed back against the notion that Melania Trump needs to be “freed” from her husband, Donald Trump. Instead, Tumulty claims Melania Trump’s “character and priorities” are aligned with the president’s.

Tumulty points to The Art of Her Deal, a book slated for release on Tuesday that chronicles Melania Trump and the unseen influence she reportedly has in the White House. According to Tumulty, the book highlights Melania Trump’s clashes with her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as her renegotiation of the prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump after he won the presidency.

“But the most significant insight to be gained from reading The Art of Her Deal is Jordan’s discovery of how much alike the first lady and her husband are in character and priorities, despite their vastly different styles and temperament.”

In The Art of Her Deal, author Mary Jordan reportedly claims that the public perception of Melania Trump as a “good-hearted princess” who is trapped in a relationship with the president is untrue. Tumulty supplements this claim by pointing to the many ways that the first lady is similar to the president.

“Much like her husband, Melania Trump has airbrushed her past and exaggerated her achievements,” Tumulty wrote.

The Washington Post columnist noted that Melania Trump dropped out of college to pursue modeling, which conflicts with her previous claim that she graduated from design school and gained a bachelor’s degree in architecture. In addition, Tumulty notes that Melania Trump’s claim that she was a “supermodel” is “inflated.”

In a piece for The Guardian, Arwa Mahdawi echoed Tumulty and argued that Melania Trump is not the “helpless victim” that many people perceive her as.

“She has repeatedly excused and enabled Trump’s most vile instincts, including his racist attacks against Barack Obama. And, like the rest of the Trump family, she seems to have viewed the White House as an opportunity for private enrichment rather than public service.”

Mahdawi pushes for the retirement of the #FreeMelania hashtag and the acceptance that the businesswoman is nowhere as mysterious as she lets on. Instead, Mahdawi claims Melania Trump is an opportunist, much like her husband.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jordan claims in her book that Melania Trump was supportive and encouraging of her husband’s presidential ambitions — opposite to the theories that she was swept into the arrangement unwillingly. According to Jordan, the former model has told people she is interested in securing a second term in the White House.