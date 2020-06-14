Abigail Ratchford Dazzles In Sheer Lingerie In Three Throwback Videos

Abigail Ratchford shared three scantily clad throwback videos of herself on Instagram on Sunday, June 14, posing in sheer lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The three-clip slideshow featured the model wearing a completely see-through top with sleeves that fell off her shoulders. The bra was patterned with white polka dots, and boasted a low-cut neckline that showcased the model’s voluptuous bust and ample cleavage.

Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs.

The white panties dipped low on her abdomen but rose up high on her hips, showcasing her fit figure and hourglass physique. The bottoms featured multiple cut-outs that made the underwear look even more racy.

Abigail’s long, licorice-colored tresses fell down behind her back and over one shoulder in beachy waves.

She seemed to flirt with the camera in the clips, her intense eye contact never wavering. She pulled on her bra and tugged on her panties, drawing attention to the lingerie set. She also pursed her lips and stuck out her tongue in a playful manner.

Abigail’s dark brows appeared to be groomed, shaped and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her sea green eyes. It looked as if she wore charcoal shadow on her lids, which seemed to be swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her waterline seemed to be filled in with pencil, and her lower lashes looked like they were coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, making her already tanned skin look even more sun-kissed.

It looked as if she wore a mocha-colored lipliner on the outside of her pout, which appeared to be filled in with a frosty pink gloss.

Abigail captioned the sultry videos by asking fans about their quarantine fitness routine, joking that she has Postmates “on speed dial.”

Her followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower the model in praise and compliments.

“You cant get any better!!!” declared a fan.

“Best body in the world you are so fit,” wrote a second social media user, punctuating their comment with five flame emoji.

“YOU COULD EAT CRACKERS IN MY BED!!!” joked a third person in all-caps. “DAMN GIRL.”

“Looks on point @abigailratchford,” shared a fourth follower, adding two flame emoji and a smiley face.

Many simply commented with rows of flame, heart-eye, and heart emoji.

At the time of this writing, the three-video post racked up over 50,000 likes and more than 800 comments.