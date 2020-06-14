Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Tiny, Multicolored Bikini

Fitness influencer and model Yaslen Clemente continued her trend of posting steamy bikini snapshots via Instagram on Sunday, June 14. The Miami, Florida product and healthy living advocate impressed her 1.9 million followers on the platform with a two-picture slideshow in which her curvaceous figure and considerable assets were accentuated by a tiny two-piece swimwear ensemble.

The stringy, Risque Fash bikini set featured a multi-colored floral print and left little to the imagination as the brunt of Clemente’s slightly bronzed skin was left uncovered for the photo shoot.

In the pictorial’s opening entry, Clemente was shown posing with her knees affixed to the ground and her lower legs curled back under her. As she sat before the camera, Clemente held her arms up behind her head and arched her back slightly. The provocative pose made her prominent bustline and sharp curves stand out in the photo, as her right hip jutted out from beneath her slender waistline.

Clemente stared into the camera’s lens as the photo was taken, employing a smoldering expression that popped out of the frame. Meanwhile, her wavy, medium-length blond hair bordered her face and partially obscured her right eye.

The second photo included in the update showed Clemente striking a similar pose. This time, however, the Body By Yas proprietor let her right arm down while her left had been relocated to the back of her neck. With large seashells on the ground behind her and her hair flaring out, she peered into the camera with a look of intensity. As was the case in the first shot, her tight bikini bottom was tied together at the sides by thin straps, which seemingly hugged her hips.

As per the norm for her IG updates, Clemente’s Sunday slideshow generated a significant response in short order, receiving nearly 15,000 double-taps in its first hour online. Her admirers weren’t shy about showing their approval with words, either, adding more than 200 comments in the same time frame.

“I can’t deal with your hotness,” remarked one fan.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” opined a second commenter.

“Y’all ever look at a picture and your jaw just dropped?” wondered another fan of Clemente’s bikini form.

While Clemente poses in skimpy bikinis on a regular basis, she’s also willing to share pictures of herself in other situations. As shared by The Inquisitr less than 24 hours before donning the multi-colored two-piece ensemble for the latest slideshow, she posted another in which she was shown in skintight leggings while getting her cardio in on a star-stepper machine.