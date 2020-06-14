Nata Lee Shows Off Her Perfect Model Body In White Lingerie And Orange Jacket

Russian model Nata Lee took to her Instagram account on Sunday and treated her 5.3 million fans to a very hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, Nata — whose real name is Natasha — could be seen rocking a curve-hugging white crop bra that featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. The risque top enabled her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. She teamed the bra with a pair of matching panties that drew attention toward her sexy thighs and taut stomach. Nata also wore a bright orange jacket that boasted long sleeves and was made up of semi-sheer material. She slipped the jacket off her shoulders.

Nata wore minimal makeup to prove that she is naturally beautiful. It looked like her makeup application only featured some foundation, a nude lipstick, and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her blond tresses down and let her locks fall over her shoulders. In addition, she also let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead.

In terms of accessories, Nata opted for a pair of large-sized black shades and a delicate silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Phuket, Thailand, indicating that it was a throwback. Those who follow Nata know that she holidayed in Thailand for a few months in early 2019 with her photographer boyfriend Alexander Mavrin.

For the outdoor photoshoot, Nata stood straight and leaned against a glass fence. She pulled down her shades a bit to show her eyes, ran a finger through her hair, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also informed her fans that she will be posting new pictures next month as she will soon resume traveling. The 21-year-old model also tagged Mavrin in the post to give him photo credits.

Within four hours of posting, the sexy picture garnered a whopping 258,000 likes and about 1,600 messages in which fans and followers praised Nata’s amazing figure and sexy sense of style.

“Wow, you are so beautiful. Russian women are absolutely stunning, and you are a class apart,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are a sculpture of beauty and divinity. A true goddess. I can’t wait for the new pics,” another user wrote.

“I don’t understand how can someone be this beautiful and perfect? You are the epitome of feminine beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

No matter what she wears, Nata never fails to impress her fans with her hot and sexy snaps. Only two days ago, she shared a snapshot in which she could be seen rocking a white off-the-shoulder top that she paired with a yellow lace thong. As of this writing, the snap has accrued 333,000 likes.