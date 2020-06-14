Kelly Bensimon Sizzles In The Florida Sunshine Wearing A Skimpy String Bikini

Kelly Bensimon seems to defy her age.

Kelly Bensimon knows how to rock a bikini and her latest series of Instagram snaps seems to prove the point. The former Real Housewives of New York star soaked up the Florida sun while wearing a string bikini recently and her followers thought she looked amazing.

The three photos that were shared on Sunday revealed that it was a gorgeous day when Kelly posed for the camera. She took full advantage of it by heading out on the water on a boat. She was front and center in all three pics sitting on the watercraft with a skimpy blue bikini on. The solid color was enhanced by faded thin stripes and a little bit of metallic gold trim that added a touch of sparkle in the sunlight. The top of the suit featured small triangular cups and thin spaghetti straps that wrapped over her shoulders. There was also a thin string barely holding the two cups together.

Kelly’s bikini bottoms was also triangular in shape in the front with tiny strings that tied together on both sides. From the way the 52-year-old was posing in the photos, it was hard to tell just how much of her derriere was covered by the suit bottoms. The beachwear accentuated her fit physique.

Kelly Bensimon also wore a baseball cap and round sunglasses to shield her face and eyes from the sun’s rays. Her jewelry consisted of large hoop earrings and a slew of chain necklaces. The long chain around her neck was a perfume pendant by Veronique Gabai, as Kelly pointed out in her Instagram stories. She let her long blond locks flow loosely in the wind.

In the first two Instagram snaps, the mom of two was leaning a bit forward while bending down on her knees. She had both hands on each leg while looking directly at the camera. In the third snapshot, it appears that Kelly was surprised by something. She had a blue towel in her hand and looking down with her mouth open. It looks like she may have dropped something into the water, or at least onto the boat somewhere. She didn’t specify in the post what happened that gave her that expression. Fans did get a good frontal look at her cute bikini that she almost spilled out of at that point.

Kelly Bensimon is certainly no stranger to posting photos of herself in skimpy bikinis. She recently showed off her toned bod in a stunning black two-piece that gave her Instagram followers a thrill.