Carson Daly Says He And His Wife Siri Don’t Sleep In The Same Bed, Calls It The ‘Best Thing For All Of Us’

Carson and Siri Daly don't sleep together but it's not because they don't love one another.

In a recent interview, Today Show co-anchor Carson Daly recently opened up about he and his wife Siri’s unusual sleeping habits. He noted that they don’t ever sleep in the same bed together, but it is not because they don’t love one another. The pair had what they call a “sleep divorce” in the fall when they got real with one another and realized that they simply sleep better apart, according to People.

Siri and Carson are a happy couple, despite the fact that they have separate bedrooms. They made the decision to do this when Siri became pregnant with their fourth child Goldie. They found that when they slept in the same bed they continued to toss and turn and wake one another up. They simply were not getting good quality sleep, Carson explained.

“We’re both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn’t really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I’m sure. She couldn’t get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping. We woke up and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it’s time to sleep divorce. It’ll be the best thing for all of us.'”

Another reason that sleeping in separate bedrooms has become the practical choice for Carson and Siri is because of their drastically different sleeping patterns. Siri wakes up several times a night to care for the baby while Carson has to wake up at 3:00 a.m. in order to get ready for the day and make it to work at the Today Show on time.

While it may seem strange for some, sleeping separately has made a widely positive difference in both their lives. Because they aren’t tossing and turning and waking one another up all night, they have more energy the next day. Carson admitted he doesn’t see their sleeping habits changing anytime soon and that they will likely continue to sleep in different rooms for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever sleep together again,” he said.

Quarantine has not been an easy time for Carson, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He suffers from anxiety and he found his mental health was suffering in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he found that his young daughter Goldie offered a bright spot for him and helped his mental state. He also found that having a set routine calmed his nerves.