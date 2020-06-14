Elena Romanova Puts Her Peachy Posterior On Full Display In New Steamy Instagram Snapshot

Ukrainian model Elena Romanova took to her Instagram page on Sunday and treated her 1.3 million followers to a very hot booty snapshot.

In the picture, Elena — who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine and being chosen as Maxim magazine’s Hometown Hottie Semifinalists in 2011 — rocked a nude lingerie set. Her bra featured thin straps and black flowers printed all over it. She teamed the sexy bra with a barely-there nude thong and a matching garter that she left unattached and let it hang over her booty.

Elena struck a side pose to put her peachy posterior on full display. She tugged at her thong, held her other hand behind her head, turned her faced toward the camera, lifted her chin, and slightly puckered her lips.

She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a dark pink shade of lipstick, light brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a thin coat of mascara. She seemingly finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

The 32-year-old model wore her silver tresses down and let her long locks cascade over her back.

The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location. She stood next to a pillar and some plants could also be seen in the background.

In the caption, Elena posted a quote by the famous Brazilian novelist, Paulo Coelho, and added that she is a big fan of his writings. She also asked her fans to post about their favorite books in the comments. Apart from that, she tagged her photographer Moez Art and her photoshoot coordinators for acknowledgement.

Within an hour of going live, the snapshot accrued about 7,000 likes. Many of her followers also took to the comments section and posted 200 messages to praise Elena. Some of them also enthusiastically responded to the caption.

“Wow, so sexy and gorgeous. I love you!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your sexy pics make my day wonderful,” another user wrote.

“My favorite books are Siddharta by Herman Hesse and Sophie’s World by Jostein Gaarder. You look amazing!” a third follower chimed in.

“You are the hottest blond angel I have ever seen. Simply breathtakingly beautiful!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Elena shows off her amazing curves in sexy lingerie sets on the photo-sharing website from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she posted a pic in which she was featured wearing a black one-piece bathing suit that featured a plunging neckline and a high-cut leg opening.