Video Shows 73-Year-Old Joe Biden Jogging Up The Same West Point Ramp That Donald Trump Struggled To Descend

Joe Biden didn’t seem to have the same difficulty with a ramp leading to a West Point commencement stage that Donald Trump did this weekend.

Video from Saturday showed Trump walking slowly and unevenly down a ramp after delivering a commencement address to the West Point graduating class, leading to concerns that he may be suffering from some kind of undisclosed health ailment. Trump also raised concern earlier in the speech when he appeared to struggle in raising a glass of water to his mouth, needing two hands to do so when his right hand could not raise it. Others described the speech itself as “lethargic,” with some pointing out that Trump appeared to have difficulty slurring words.

After Trump took to Twitter to offer an explanation that the ramp was steep and slippery, video emerged showing former Vice President Biden jogging up the ramp before he gave a commencement speech in 2016. Biden was 73 at the time, the same age as Trump was on Saturday before celebrating his 74th birthday on Sunday. Biden had no help as he made his way quickly up the ramp to the stage, jogging for the first few steps and walking briskly the rest of the way.

Since everyone seems to be discussing the ramp to the speaker’s platform at West Point, here’s Vice President Biden ascending it in 2016. pic.twitter.com/YMQOoRM4Au — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 14, 2020

The video of Trump’s apparent struggles during Saturday’s speech had garnered significant interest, with many questioning whether the White House could be concealing a medical issue for the president. Many called on the White House to release details of the president’s abrupt visit to Walter Reed hospital in November of last year, which was later explained as Trump completing a portion of his annual physical, an explanation that many doubted given the apparent emergency nature of the visit.

Amid the criticism, Trump took to Twitter to explain that it was simply a dangerous and difficult ramp, not any kind of health issue for him.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

But the video of Biden walking easily up the same ramp at roughly the same age as Trump led to a new round of criticism. The video of Biden’s trip to the commencement stage drew more than 330,000 views in just a few hours since being posted, with thousands sharing it across social media and criticizing Trump.