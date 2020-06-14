Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Tiny White Bikini

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she showcased her killer curves in a minuscule white bikini. The first snap Kara took was a selfie, and though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, she appeared to be outside. Several palm trees were visible in the distance, and the sky was a stunning blue with a few white clouds sprinkled throughout.

Kara didn’t tag the brand behind her bikini in the picture or in the caption, but the two-piece fit her perfectly. The bikini top featured triangular cups that hugged her curves, and showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin strings stretched around her neck and back, and the white hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the top with skimpy bottoms that left little to the imagination. The bottoms featured a small patch of white fabric, and were held up by thin strings that stretched high over her hips and were tied on the side. The high-cut style elongated her legs while also accentuating her hourglass figure. The swimsuit showed off her toned stomach as well.

Kara wore her long blond locks loose in a tousled style, with her tresses cascading down her chest. She had a scarf tied around her hair, and a few strands framed her face, giving her an effortless look. She appeared to have a hint of highlighter on as well, as her cheekbone glimmered in the sunlight.

Kara posed with one hand on her knee and the other holding her cell phone in order to take the selfie. Her lips were slightly parted and her natural beauty was on full display as she looked like a bronzed goddess.

Kara followed up the stunning snap with a second in which she posed alongside another curvaceous woman, Alex Georgy, who she tagged in the picture.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling shots, and the post racked up over 13,500 likes within 53 minutes. It also received 120 comments from her eager fans.

