Laci Kay Somers Poses In The Desert In Almost Nothing But A Thong

Laci Kay Somers left little to the imagination in one of her latest Instagram story posts, sharing a photo-within-a photo of herself baring (almost) all in the desert. Though Laci did not tag the location of the upload, she has documented her time in Las Vegas for several days.

The 28-year-old Instagram model posted a close-up picture of a dSLR camera’s image, which showed her posing on the arid land.

Laci seemed to be next to a large, yellow camper van covered in rust. Brilliant blue skies shone overhead, as brown-and-green hills appeared in the background. She stood on a sandy, dusty surface, with other vans parked behind her.

She posed from the side in the shot. She tilted her head back, closing her eyes and soaking up the sun’s rays. Her mouth was slightly ajar, showing off her pearly white teeth. She arched her back, popping her booty.

Laci wore a cheetah-print top that fell off her arms and down her back, opting to go braless underneath the garment. She paired the blouse with a teeny brown thong that rode up high on her hips, exposing her bare derriere and flaunting all of her curves. Her fitted, medium-wash jeans slid down her legs.

Her sun-kissed skin looked even more bronzed in the sun.

“Loved this shoot today in the Desert,” she captioned the image, punctuating the message with a heart-eye emoji.

Her frosty blond-gray locks curled around the nape of her neck and fell over one shoulder. Her tresses were deeply parted and appeared slightly mussed, a mixture of straight and wavy strands.

Laci’s light brown brows looked to be groomed and shaped, and they arched high over her eyes. She seemed to wear a highlighter under her brows, making them shine.

Her cheeks appeared to be dusted with bronzer and an icy white highlighter, making her cheekbones pop and look even more tanned than they already are.

It looked as if she wore a Barbie pink hue on her plump pout.

As Laci Kay Somers fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model does not shy away from posting racy photos and videos of herself, particularly ones that showcase her booty.

One of her most recent clips featured Laci rocking a thong bikini while she stood on the steps of a pool. She posed from behind, letting her 10.8 million followers get a glimpse of her derriere. That piece of footage racked up more than 442,000 views.